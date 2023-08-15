Delhi 11-year-old boy's murder: Woman who had affair with victim's father arrested

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a sensational turn of events, the woman who had allegedly strangled an 11-year-old boy to death in west Delhi’s Inderpuri area and put his body in the bed box was arrested by the Delhi Police but what came as a shocking revelation was that she was in a live-in relation with the deceased boy’s father.

The accused woman, identified as Pooja (24), murdered the boy in revenge as his father Jitender was refusing to live with her.

The incident came to light last week on Thursday when the police received information from BLK Hospital around 8.30 pm that a boy named Divyansh was admitted to the hospital with strangulation marks on his neck and declared brought dead.

The police immediately rushed to the hospital where the mother of the deceased child was found and her statement was recorded by police. The mother of the deceased boy alleged that his family was having a feud with some woman named Pooja for the past couple of years and suspected that she might have murdered her child. The police registered a case of murder but the suspected woman named Pooja was found absconding.

Special Commissioner of Police RS Yadav said the accused Pooja was regularly changing her hideouts and dodging the police. However, after three days of search, she was finally nabbed by police from Bakkarwala. During interrogation, it was revealed that the alleged Pooja got reportedly married Jitender, the father of the deceased boy in October 2019 in Arya Samaj Mandir.

But Jitender was already married and he also had a son. So, Jitender assured her that he will get married in Court after getting a divorce from his wife. Jitender and Pooja began living together.

“A quarrel started between Jitender and Pooja on the point of divorcing his wife. After some time Jitender refused to get divorced from his wife Jitender again started to live with his wife,” the Special CP said.

It was this moment that triggered Pooja and she believed that his live-in partner’s son Divyansh was a big hindrance in her marriage.

She subsequently strangled the boy to death in west Delhi’s Inderpuri area and put his body in the bed box.

NEW DELHI: In a sensational turn of events, the woman who had allegedly strangled an 11-year-old boy to death in west Delhi’s Inderpuri area and put his body in the bed box was arrested by the Delhi Police but what came as a shocking revelation was that she was in a live-in relation with the deceased boy’s father. The accused woman, identified as Pooja (24), murdered the boy in revenge as his father Jitender was refusing to live with her. The incident came to light last week on Thursday when the police received information from BLK Hospital around 8.30 pm that a boy named Divyansh was admitted to the hospital with strangulation marks on his neck and declared brought dead. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police immediately rushed to the hospital where the mother of the deceased child was found and her statement was recorded by police. The mother of the deceased boy alleged that his family was having a feud with some woman named Pooja for the past couple of years and suspected that she might have murdered her child. The police registered a case of murder but the suspected woman named Pooja was found absconding. Special Commissioner of Police RS Yadav said the accused Pooja was regularly changing her hideouts and dodging the police. However, after three days of search, she was finally nabbed by police from Bakkarwala. During interrogation, it was revealed that the alleged Pooja got reportedly married Jitender, the father of the deceased boy in October 2019 in Arya Samaj Mandir. But Jitender was already married and he also had a son. So, Jitender assured her that he will get married in Court after getting a divorce from his wife. Jitender and Pooja began living together. “A quarrel started between Jitender and Pooja on the point of divorcing his wife. After some time Jitender refused to get divorced from his wife Jitender again started to live with his wife,” the Special CP said. It was this moment that triggered Pooja and she believed that his live-in partner’s son Divyansh was a big hindrance in her marriage. She subsequently strangled the boy to death in west Delhi’s Inderpuri area and put his body in the bed box.