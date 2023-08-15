Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Date for school admissions under EWS, CWSN quotas extended

According to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, schools are supposed to reserve admissions to 25% of the declared strength of their entry-level classes for these categories.

classroom, school, teachers

Image of an empty classroom used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The directorate of education on Monday announced the extension of the last date for reporting for candidates belonging to the economically weaker section and children with special needs (CWSN) in private unaided recognized schools.

As per the new circular, the last date for reporting for admission has been extended up to August 31, 2023.

The candidates selected through the second computerised draw of lots held on July 12, 2023 at entry-level classes except minority and the candidates selected through computerized draw of lots held on July 19 will have to report by August 31.

All private unaided recognized schools have been directed to strictly comply with the directions and update the correct admission status on their MIS Module positively.

Schools usually implement it by admitting one student from their allotted list after three general admissions.

TAGS
schools EWS CWSN

