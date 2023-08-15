Delhi: Fresh Vigilance notice to three officials on hiring consultants

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Vigilance Department on Monday issued a show-cause notice to a joint secretary and two deputy secretaries, saying they have not satisfactorily responded to its previous notices on the engagement of consultants for the Delhi Assembly secretariat.

These top officials had merely stated that the Directorate of Vigilance had no jurisdiction to issue show-cause notices to the officers who work in the Secretariat.

This is the second show-cause notice to them as they failed to submit their full replies. The notices have been issued to joint secretary C Velmurugan, and deputy secretaries Sadanand Saha and Sunil Dutt Sharma.

“It is informed that they are governed by CCS (Conduct) Rules 1964 and CCS (CCA) Rules 1965. No immunity is given to any public servant to indulge in any omission and commission prohibited by rules and laws,” the Vigilance Department’s notice said.

“You were given a reasonable opportunity to reply, but you failed to do so,” said the notice. The department is processing the cases as per due process of law, it said.

“You are given a final opportunity to submit your reply to the show-cause notice dated July 31 within 7 days. If the reply is not received within the time limit, it will be presumed that you have nothing to submit in the matter and further appropriate action shall be taken in the matter as per existing rules,” said the Vigilance notice.

On July 31, the Vigilance Department issued notice to as many as four DANICS-rank officials directing them to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for various omissions and commissions for violation of not only rules and legal provisions but also for actively facilitating illegal engagements.

