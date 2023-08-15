No vacant govt job posts if we get charge of services: Delhi minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said thousands of vacant posts in the Delhi government will be filled if the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation gets control over services matter. He said that such recruitments will speed up work at various departments.

Inaugurating a bridge in Janakpuri, Bharadwaj hoped that the elected government in Delhi will get back control over services matter through the Supreme Court.

The Centre on Saturday notified the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 2023, that brings services matter in Delhi government, including transfer and postings of officers, under its domain.

He said the Arvind Kejriwal government wants to recruit new doctors and engineers but it has no power to do it.

The power to appoint new doctors and engineers is not in the hands of the elected government. The government wants to appoint new doctors but their appointment is in the hands of the lieutenant governor since 2015, he added.

