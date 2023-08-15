Home Cities Delhi

Yamuna level rises, but crisis unlikely

The CWC’s five-day flood forecast suggests the water level may touch the warning level of 204.5 metres on Wednesday.

The Yamuna river flows with a downward trend though it is still above the danger level, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Torrential rains in the upper catchment areas of the Yamuna will increase the water level of the river in Delhi, but a dire situation is unlikely, officials said on Monday.

According to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) website, the water level of the river at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stood at 203.48 metres at 3 pm and is rising further.

The flow rate at the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana’s Yamunagar increased to 75,000 cusecs at 9 am, the highest since July 26.

The CWC’s five-day flood forecast suggests the water level may touch the warning level of 204.5 metres on Wednesday.

“We are monitoring the situation. The water level may increase but a grave situation is unlikely,” an official of the Delhi government’s Irrigation and Flood Control Department said.

Torrential rains ravaged Uttarakhand on Monday, destroying buildings and causing landslides that breached the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines, leaving three people dead and five missing.

Most of the rivers were overflowing due to the rain with the Ganga flowing above the danger mark in Tehri and Haridwar

