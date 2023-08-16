I Day: Delhi LG urges people to serve nation with greater vigour, sincerity, commitment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena exhorted people to renew their pledge to serve the nation with greater vigour, sincerity, and commitment at the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Raj Niwas on Tuesday. He hoisted the national flag at Raj Niwas on the 77th Independence Day, with the police contingent giving the national salute, according to an official statement. Saxena, along with officials of the L-G Secretariat, interacted with Madavan, who shared stories of yesteryears. L-G also honored and felicitated him. He remembered the martyrs and heroes of India's freedom struggle and said it is because of their supreme sacrifice that our generation has been living freely. Meanwhile, Chief Minister said that if India has to become a "Vishwa guru", people will have to live in harmony and should be assured of good education, health facilities, and an uninterrupted power supply. Speaking at the Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium, he greeted the people on the occasion and paid tribute to freedom fighters, soldiers, and achievers in different fields. He talked about the ongoing turmoil in Manipur, where inter-community conflicts caused suffering and division. "The tragic reality is that in this era of advanced science and technology, we find ourselves in conflicts," Kejriwal said. He also highlighted his government's achievements in the last nine years.