JNU V-C lauds PM’s remarks on women empowerment on I-day speech 

PM Modi said that India is focusing on women-led development, and highlighted the achievements made in various fields, including aviation.

Published: 16th August 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

JNU VC

JNU vice-chancellor professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. (File Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said, “Aaj Pradhan Mantri ne bahot adbhut bhashan diya hai.” (The Prime Minister has given an incredible speech today.), while appreciating PM Narendra Modi for his speech on the 77th Independence Day.

Sharing a video on social media, the VC said, “PM’s speech was the transformative phase of his life. In 2014, a paradigm shift started in India. This transformation consists of multiple transformations and the Prime Minister talked about this transformation in his wonderful speech.”

Santishree said, “I liked the fact that the PM talked about women-led development and women empowerment in speech. He highlighted how we should come together and work because unity is diversity.”

Addressing the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi said that India is focusing on women-led development, and highlighted the achievements made in various fields, including aviation.

Women-led development will take the country forward, he said. “Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation,” he said and added that women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission. 

Santishree said, “PM Modi has given a clarion call to reform, transform and perform. He even spoke about corruption and nepotism and we should implement this in our universities.” Meanwhile, the JNU issued a circular referring to the UGC’s circular that under the aegis of AKAM ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign that was launched in 2022 to encourage the citizen to hoist the National Flag in their homes, the UGC has requested the Vice-Chancellor of the universities to disseminate the information on the program with their faculty members, students, and stakeholders and to encourage them to celebrate India’s Independence 
Day with the same zeal and patriotism from 13-15 August 2023 and put their selfies with the flag on the website www.harghartiranga.com.

