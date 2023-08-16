Remission given to 1,387 jail convicts as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: On the 77th Independence Day, Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal announced remission for over 1,300 convicts.

“A total of 1,387 eligible convicts were given remission between 15 to 25 days on their overall conducts during the jail term along with five convicts who have been recommended for the remission of the remaining jail term on the occasion of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” said DG Baniwal said after hoisting the tricolor at the prison headquarters.

The top prison official said that there are various correctional activities which are being undertaken in all jails for inmates in which one of such skill development for 720 inmates is on the verge of completion and their formal placement in the hospitality sector will take place soon.

“Further, in the second phase of the skill development program of the National Urban Livelihood Mission, 5,000 inmates can participate in training courses such as the tourism sector, among others,” he said. A senior jail official that the jail authorities have now developed a special intelligence network and jail superintendents are themselves conducting surprise raids to stop any illegal activity inside the prison.

Speaking on the security of the inmates in the wake of recent incidents where gangsters lodged at the prison became casualties of gang wars, the DG said they are in the process of installing 1,200 more CCTV cameras, and the formation of quick response teams has already taken place to prevent untoward incidents.

He also felicitated jail officers for their commendable performance. He also elaborated upon remarkable initiatives by the government in which 48 teachers are deputed for primary and secondary education and sports activities for prisoners.

