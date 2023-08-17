Delhi govt to hold regular meetings of National Capital Civil Service Authority: Atishi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi services and vigilance minister Atishi on Wednesday said that the AAP dispensation has decided to enhance coordination among different departments of the government and the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA).

Following the enactment of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023 on the control of services in the national capital, Atishi has issued directions giving a green signal to the initiation of NCCSA meetings regularly as per schedule.

There were several roadblocks due to which meetings of NCCSA were affected, the minister said. “Respecting the GNCTD Amendment Act, we want that meetings of the Authority are held and work of Delhi people is not affected,” she told reporters outside the Delhi Assembly.

In the order issued to the Chief Secretary, Atishi has clarified that for better functioning of the National Capital Civil Services Authority, the provisions of Sections 45H(1) and 45H(2) of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023 should be followed.

She stated that while adhering to the provisions of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023, proposals for the transfer and posting of officers before the NCCSA officials should be placed only after the approval of the Services Minister.

Additionally, before sending cases related to vigilance and non-vigilance matters of officers to NCCSA, the chief vigilance officer, in accordance with the Act, should obtain approval from the vigilance minister. Only after obtaining their approval, the proposals should be sent to the authority’s member secretary.

Under the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023, as per Section 45H(1), the NCCSA will be responsible for posting of Group-A officers.

