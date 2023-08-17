Delhi hospitals see rise in knee, joint pain issues

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hospitals in the national capital are witnessing a rise in knee and joint-related issues, while experts are connecting this uptick to seasonal changes. AIIMS and other top hospitals have already reported 50 per cent rise in cases while the condition of arthritis patients has aggravated.

Many parts of India, including the city, had recently seen a rise in conjunctivitis and viral fever cases.

Prof (Dr) Uma Kumar, head of department of rheumatology, AIIMS, said knee or joint pain is exacerbated during the season among patients already suffering from arthritis and similar conditions.

“Increased changes in air pressure due to monsoon, coupled with hot afternoons and cool nights, is exacerbating joint pain among people, especially those with arthritis and other conditions, causing chronic pain. Sub clinical infections like dengue and others also lead to increase in pain during this season,” she said.

Dr L Tomar, senior director and unit head, orthopaedics and joint replacement, Max Super Speciality Hospital, observed that the situation is affecting young population as well.

“We are observing about around 50 per cent rise in patients coming to OPD complaining of knee and joint pain. Not only elderly but those around the age of 30 years are also complaining of joint-related problems,” he said.

Experts said that the increased change of air pressure in monsoon is driving the trend.

“The condition gets aggravated during monsoons due to a decrease in barometric pressure that causes the tissues to expand, creates more pressure on them. In this condition, the knees primarily get affected followed spinal cord joints and the ankles,” Tomar said.

