Delhi Lt Governor approves 37 new posts in state consumer dispute body

Published: 17th August 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the proposal for creating 37 additional posts of various categories in Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday. 

This will provide a major boost to consumer grievance redressal in the city, they said. The proposal for the creation of additional posts was mooted in June 2020, keeping in view the pendency of cases. 

As on March 1, 2020, the total number of cases pending for disposal in the State Commission was 7,760, which comprised 5,848 complaints that included execution applications and 1,912 appeals and revision petitions.

“ It will provide a major fillip to transparency and speedy redressal of grievances of the public, something that the L-G has been pioneering ever since he took over in May last year,” the official said. 

The sanctioned strength of members is five, which includes the President and three courts, two division benches and one single-member bench.

Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission

