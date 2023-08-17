Delhi University ragging-free, have no worries: V-C to first-year students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University is completely ragging free, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said as he welcomed the new batch of undergraduate students to the institution.

Singh extended best wishes to the students of undergraduate programmes and called upon them to go to the campuses of their respective colleges without any worry, the university said.

Assuring the freshers that the university is completely ragging-free, Singh called upon the senior students to respect their juniors and treat them like younger siblings to avoid any untoward incident.

Singh said the admission percentage of women students in all university-affiliated colleges has been more than half, calling it a “pleasant aspect”. The percentage of women who took admission to Delhi University colleges is 53 per cent while that of men is 47 per cent, he said.

At the orientation programme of Miranda House, the new students received comprehensive insight into the curriculum, research prospects, extracurricular engagements and the array of support services available.

Miranda House Principal Prof (Dr) Bijayalaxmi Nanda said, “We firmly believe that establishing a strong foundation and a sense of belonging are pivotal for embarking on a fruitful academic journey.”

First-year students on their first day of the new academic session, at Miranda House College, North Campus, Delhi University, on August 20, 2023 in New Delhi. (Parveen Negi, EPS)

