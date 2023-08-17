Delhi woman accused of killing partner's child, dumping body in bed box, caught on CCTV

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: CCTV footage of a camera outside a house in west Delhi’s Inderpuri where a woman allegedly strangled her live-in partner’s 11-year-old son showed the accused entering the premises.

Accused Pooja Kumari (24), a resident of Ranhola, who was on the run for days was finally arrested from Bakkarwala on Tuesday, police said.

The purported CCTV footage shows the woman covering her face with a blue scarf and entering the house with a bag in her hand. Another footage shows her walking away trying to cover her face.

During the investigation, multiple CCTV camera footages were examined. It showed that the last person who visited the 11-year-old boy’s house was Pooja, a senior police officer said.

Police checked footage from more than 300 CCTV cameras, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI: CCTV footage of a camera outside a house in west Delhi’s Inderpuri where a woman allegedly strangled her live-in partner’s 11-year-old son showed the accused entering the premises. Accused Pooja Kumari (24), a resident of Ranhola, who was on the run for days was finally arrested from Bakkarwala on Tuesday, police said. The purported CCTV footage shows the woman covering her face with a blue scarf and entering the house with a bag in her hand. Another footage shows her walking away trying to cover her face.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the investigation, multiple CCTV camera footages were examined. It showed that the last person who visited the 11-year-old boy’s house was Pooja, a senior police officer said. Police checked footage from more than 300 CCTV cameras, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said on Tuesday.