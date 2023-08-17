Home Cities Delhi

Delhi woman accused of killing partner's child, dumping body in bed box, caught on CCTV

The purported CCTV footage shows the woman covering her face with a blue scarf and entering the house with a bag in her hand.

Published: 17th August 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

crime scene

Representational image (PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: CCTV footage of a camera outside a house in west Delhi’s Inderpuri where a woman allegedly strangled her live-in partner’s 11-year-old son showed the accused entering the premises.

Accused Pooja Kumari (24), a resident of Ranhola, who was on the run for days was finally arrested from Bakkarwala on Tuesday, police said.

The purported CCTV footage shows the woman covering her face with a blue scarf and entering the house with a bag in her hand. Another footage shows her walking away trying to cover her face.

During the investigation, multiple CCTV camera footages were examined. It showed that the last person who visited the 11-year-old boy’s house was Pooja, a senior police officer said.

Police checked footage from more than 300 CCTV cameras, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi murder Inderpuri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp