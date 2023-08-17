First year students at Delhi University brim with joy on Day 1, parents share excitement

Shruti Kamalia By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The new academic session of Delhi University kicks off on Wednesday with undergraduates flocking to the campus arena. The vibrancy and murmurs that once echoed before the pandemic seemed to be restored after three years. While many students were seen bustling with joy, some were overwhelmed and nervous.

The college administration was also geared up to welcome the freshers. Huge banners and posters were decorated across the varsity campus. The orientation sessions were marked by introducing the academic curriculum and courses to the freshers.

College societies set up tables welcoming first years and urged them to participate in society activities.

Meanwhile, to avoid any security lapse, the Delhi Police were on their toes patrolling and assisting the newcomers with locating their colleges.

Sakshi, 19, a first-year journalism student at Lady Shri Ram College said, “While the first day was filled with gaiety and exuberance, it was nothing similar to Karan Johar’s movie.”

Another fresher, Aaditya Gupta from Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College said, “The seniors had been really instrumental in solving our issues and queries. We have also been told the popular food joints to hang out.”

First-year students on their first day of the new academic session, at Miranda House College, North Campus, Delhi University, on August 20, 2023 in New Delhi. (Parveen Negi, EPS)

While parents’ excitement to their children’s acceptance into famous central university colleges was palpable, some were focused on finding the ideal housing for their kids that would serve as a home away from home.

Overall, the students did not face many problems in the admission process. Some described it as a ‘smooth online procedure’. After going through the tedious rounds of the CUET, finally being admitted into their preferred college was a dream come true for many students.

