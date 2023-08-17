Freshers bring life to Delhi University after three-year pandemic-induced hiatus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University came alive with the vibrant presence of freshers on the inaugural day of the academic session that commenced on Wednesday. The new academic session for all programmes at the university began with the academic calendar of the varsity back on track after being disrupted for the last three years due to the pandemic.

A mix of nervousness and excitement painted the faces of the freshers as they embarked on a new chapter of their college journey.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh said that in this academic session, a total of 64,288 students have confirmed admission till August 15 at the conclusion of the second round of the Common Seat Allocation System. Seats were offered to 1, 05,426 students in the first and second rounds, out of which 64,288 students have confirmed their admission.

During the orientation sessions, first-year students were introduced to the academic curriculum and courses by their professors while seniors students took the opportunity to acquaint the freshers with the college rules, the anti-ragging policy and the code of conduct. The college societies set up stalls to entice freshers to join and actively participate in extracurricular activities.

North Campus most popular

Dean (Admissions), University of Delhi, Prof. Haneet Gandhi shared information about the choice of colleges made by the students in both rounds.

She said that in the first round, the top five colleges were Dyal Singh College, Hansraj College, Gargi College, Ramjas College and Kirori Mal College. However, in the second round, Swami Shraddhanand, Deshbandhu College and Zakir Hussain College were among the top three.

Maximum students in B.Com, BA (Political Science)

According to the data received till August 15, the top five programs were B. Com and B.A. streams in which maximum admissions have been taken. According to Dean (Admissions) Prof. Gandhi, B. Com (Hons), B. Com, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics and BA (Hons) English were the top five subjects that students opted for.

Over 30k froze admission

Prof. Haneet Gandhi said that in both rounds, a total of 30,627 candidates opted to freeze their admission while 29,217 opted for the upgrade. She confirmed that number of candidates who got their first preference was around 8010 while the number of candidates who got their second preference was around 5,560.



