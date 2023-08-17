House decides on session, not Delhi Lieutenant Governor: Deputy Speaker on Day 1

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a fresh row between Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and the AAP government, Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla on Wednesday said the L-G has raised objections to the convening of the two-day session and added that his observations are “not correct”.

Birla said that Saxena wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 11 in which he has expressed his objections to the two-day session, saying they are ‘without merit’ and ‘wrongful definition’ of the laws. She also shared the copy of a ‘letter in question.’

“The L-G has raised objections on the convening of the third part of the fourth session. His opinion is that the assembly sessions should be prorogued, and fresh assembly sessions should be convened with L-G’s approval,” he added.

Saxena said that the proposed third part of the Fourth session of Assembly should not have been summoned. Further, opposing the L-G, Birla said that an assembly session is conducted in multiple segments rather than being prorogued.

“The Delhi Assembly is operating entirely within the established rules. The Legislative Assembly holds the authority to determine the timing of a session. The L-G has levelled a significant accusation, but he should be aware that a new session cannot be convened unless recommended by the cabinet,” she said.

She added that the NCT Act, which outlines the functioning of the Delhi Assembly, does not include any requirement to hold Budget, monsoon and winter sessions. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, commonly known as the Delhi Services Act, was approved by Parliament in the Monsoon Session and then received the President’s approval.

NEW DELHI: In a fresh row between Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and the AAP government, Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla on Wednesday said the L-G has raised objections to the convening of the two-day session and added that his observations are “not correct”. Birla said that Saxena wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 11 in which he has expressed his objections to the two-day session, saying they are ‘without merit’ and ‘wrongful definition’ of the laws. She also shared the copy of a ‘letter in question.’ “The L-G has raised objections on the convening of the third part of the fourth session. His opinion is that the assembly sessions should be prorogued, and fresh assembly sessions should be convened with L-G’s approval,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Saxena said that the proposed third part of the Fourth session of Assembly should not have been summoned. Further, opposing the L-G, Birla said that an assembly session is conducted in multiple segments rather than being prorogued. “The Delhi Assembly is operating entirely within the established rules. The Legislative Assembly holds the authority to determine the timing of a session. The L-G has levelled a significant accusation, but he should be aware that a new session cannot be convened unless recommended by the cabinet,” she said. She added that the NCT Act, which outlines the functioning of the Delhi Assembly, does not include any requirement to hold Budget, monsoon and winter sessions. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, commonly known as the Delhi Services Act, was approved by Parliament in the Monsoon Session and then received the President’s approval.