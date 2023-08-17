Jamia V-C hails PM Modi's Independence Day speech on women, youth

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the JNU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech from atop the Red Fort on Independence Day, Jamia Millia Islamia University V-C Najma Akhter also shared a video message on social media on Wednesday appreciating the Prime minister for his Independence Day address.

“It’s very important that we hear his speech and the message he has given on Independence Day and we keep it in our hearts. His major concern is to reach 2047, including the youth and women in his vision. We need to follow the path that he has shown us through his speech and for that we have to walk together,” said Najma Akhter, JMI V-C.

She further added,“Modiji’s speech was very significant. He has touched upon a lot of issues including education for women. He told us what he did in the last five years and we can’t stop ourselves from appreciating it because he has done a lot for our country. He has given directions for the future. I strongly believe that our University should also walk on the path he wants us to follow.”

“Modiji has talked about the new India – jo na thakta hai, na rukta hai, na haarta hai (one that never tires, one that never stops, one that never loses). We have to work towards PM’s 2047 goal for which we all have to walk and work together to implement his message,” she said in her video message JNU V-C,

Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit, sharing a video message on social media on Tuesday said that PM Modi’s speech on Independence Day was about the transformative phase in the life of the nation.

“In 2014, a paradigm shift had started in India. This transformation consists of multiple changes on every level as the PM described in in his wonderful speech,” Pandit said.

