Nuh: Clamp down on hate speech, women lawyers urge CJI

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A letter petition was moved by Delhi High Court Women Lawyers Forum before the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in relation to the videos circulating on various social media platforms depicting hate speeches and slogans purportedly uttered at places in Haryana including Nuh, calling for ‘economic boycott’ and other abuse of certain communities.

The letter, which was signed by 101 advocates, sought urgent and expeditious directions to the State of Haryana to prevent incidents of hate speech and to take action against those who have perpetrated it, in violation of directions repeatedly issued by the Supreme Court and to 'immediately track and ban these videos that amplify hate speech and create an atmosphere of fear.'

The Supreme Court had observed that there has to be harmony and comity between the communities and that the calls to boycott the Muslim community after the recent communal violence at Nuh were 'unacceptable', the letter said citing earlier court orders.

It was pointed out by the lawyers’ body that already specific guidelines have been issued with regard to both the Central Government and the State Government by the top court. They include having police-patrolling in sensitive areas so that anti-social elements involved in crimes related to mob violence against any caste or community remain within the boundaries of law and indeed, fear taking the law into their own hands, it added.

“We, therefore, urge this Hon’ble Court to direct that the State Government (1) take steps in accordance with the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court to prevent incidents of hate speech (2) Track and Ban videos of hate speech, in accordance with law (3) take immediate action against persons found responsible for committing acts of hate speech,” the letter urged.

