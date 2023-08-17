Home Cities Delhi

Students of IIT public policy school's first batch get placements

58% ventured into the public and social sectors, 11% into energy and climate change-related sectors, another 16% into the digital economy, and the remaining into science and technology policy.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The School of Public Policy (SPP) at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi conferred degrees to students of its inaugural batch of Masters in Public Policy(MPP) graduates.

Among the 21 students of the first batch to receive their degrees at the 54th Annual Convocation of the institute on August 12, 2023, 58% ventured into the public and social sectors, 11% into energy and climate change-related sectors, another 16% into the digital economy, and the remaining into science and technology policy.

All these roles are focused on contributing to long-term policy impact, development and sustainability.

“We are delighted to see that the first batch of graduates from our Masters in Public Policy course getting good placements. We believe that this programme can make a difference in supporting evidence-based policy analysis and make an impact in society,” Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said.   
 

