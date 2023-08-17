Home Cities Delhi

UP criminal wanted for gruesome murder apprehended in Delhi

The accused, identified as Nitin, a resident of Narela, Delhi had committed the crime last month and since then he had been in hiding in Delhi-NCR.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has apprehended a 23-year-old absconding criminal in the national capital involved in a particularly gruesome murder case of contract killing in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Spl. Commissioner of Police HGS Dhaliwal said the Special Cell sleuths always keep a check on the wanted criminals of other states who have shifted their base to Delhi/NCR, so that they cannot join hands with the local gangsters to commit crimes in the region.

“In this process, the team identified a wanted criminal involved in a murder case of contract killing in the area of Mathura, UP namely Nitin, who had recently shifted his base to the Rohini area and was trying to contact an active gang of Delhi for shelter and work,” Special CP said.

Acting on specific information regarding the movement of the contract killer, a team of the Special Cell laid a trap at Mahadev Chowk near Prahladpur Village, around 10:25 pm on August 4. “When Nitin reached the place of information, he was surrounded by the police and warned to surrender. Despite warnings, the accused whipped out a pistol and tried to fire to make his escape,” the official continued, adding that the accused was apprehended after a brief scuffle.

On interrogation, it was revealed that in the first week of July, the accused received a call from one Kallu that someone was to be murdered, and for this work, they would get a handsome amount. The accused Nitin was also introduced to Gurmeet from Shahbad Dairy, Delhi.

It was ensured by Gurmeet that a handsome amount would be paid for the job.
 

