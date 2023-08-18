AIIMS-Delhi writes CPWD over repair, maintenance works of its buildings

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Unsatisfied with the services of its engineering section, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has urged the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to take over the repair and maintenance works of its various buildings till the premier healthcare institute kick-in reforms at the engineering division.

In his letter written to the Director General of the central agency Rajesh Kumar Kaushal, which the newspaper accessed, AIIMS chief Dr M Srinivas wrote, "AIIMS was established in 1956 and has expanded to over 3000 beds in the past 65 years. AIIMS has also added multiple clinical, research & residential buildings and facilities during the period. However, our engineering services have not kept pace with the pace of our growth and we are having challenges with appropriate and cost-effective maintenance of our buildings and their engineering systems."

He also mentioned that the engineering section doesn’t have an officer above the rank of a superintending engineer which is severely limiting the quality of contractors engaged for work. With such note, the top medical hospital has requested CPWD to take over maintenance charges till the institute strengthens its engineering department.

The Director further said, "After a thorough review of the functioning of the engineering services department of AIIMS New Delhi, and keeping in view the fact that CPWD has been maintaining the vast majority of Government buildings, it has been decided to request CPWD to take over the repair & maintenance of the various buildings of AIIMS New Delhi for the next 3-5 years while we strengthen our engineering division by creating necessary posts and recruiting competent people on the same."

Notably, the move has come a week after the major fire incident which gutted the endoscopy room of the institute situated in a building next to the emergency ward. Sources said that the institute's director was not happy with the slow-paced functioning of the engineering section in various engagements including renovation of the hostel mess.

