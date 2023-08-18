Home Cities Delhi

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal issues notice to DGCA on crew’s harassment charge

“A passenger seated in the first row was found clicking pictures of the cabin crew, while she was seated on the jump seat at the time of take-off," the official said.

Published: 18th August 2023 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man travelling by a Spice Jet flight from Delhi to Mumbai was found clicking pictures of the crew members at the time of take-off following which the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi Police and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) seeking an action taken report in the matter.

A Spice Jet official confirmed to this newspaper that the incident took place in a SpiceJet flight SG157 that was operating from Delhi to Mumbai on August 2.

“A passenger seated in the first row was found clicking pictures of the cabin crew, while she was seated on the jump seat at the time of take-off. The passenger was confronted by the crew members. He deleted the pictures from his phone and apologised for his action. The passenger also gave a written apology,” the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI-Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said that they have not received any complaint from Spice Jet in the matter. However, the DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal, after taking suo-motu cognisance of a video being circulated on social media platform Instagram regarding alleged sexual harassment by a passenger onboard the flight, issued notices to Delhi Police and DGCA.

“Complaints of sexual harassment on flights are on the rise. This is unacceptable. In this particular case, an FIR should be registered and the matter should be thoroughly investigated and the guilty must be punished,” Maliwal said. She said that DGCA must have a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment on flights and take stringent action to prevent such incidents in the future.

It is alleged in the viral video that a passenger was trying to click obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger. It has been stated that when his mobile phone was checked,
objectionable pictures of the women onboard the plane were found in his mobile.

The DCW sought the details of FIR along with the arrest made in the matter by Delhi Police. Also, the Commission asked the DGCA whether the matter has been forwarded to Internal Complaint Committee under the Sexual Harassment at Workplace, or any other committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi-Mumbai flight SpiceJet Swati Maliwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp