Delhi: Bomb threat call on Pune-bound flight, inspection underway

A senior Fire Department official confirmed that they received a call from the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 8.52 am.

Published: 18th August 2023 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A threat call regarding a bomb being planted on a Pune-bound flight was received early morning following which all the passengers were deboarded from the aircraft at the Delhi Airport.

A senior Fire Department official confirmed to The New Indian Express that they received a call from the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 8.52 am regarding a bomb in a flight following which one fire tender was rushed to the spot as a precautionary measure.

"As of now the flight is being inspected," the fire official said. More details are awaited. 

