Delhi: Bomb threat call on Pune-bound flight, inspection underway

By Express News Service

A threat call regarding a bomb being planted on a Pune-bound flight was received early morning following which all the passengers were deboarded from the aircraft at the Delhi Airport.



A senior Fire Department official confirmed to The New Indian Express that they received a call from the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 8.52 am regarding a bomb in a flight following which one fire tender was rushed to the spot as a precautionary measure.



"As of now the flight is being inspected," the fire official said. More details are awaited.

A threat call regarding a bomb being planted on a Pune-bound flight was received early morning following which all the passengers were deboarded from the aircraft at the Delhi Airport.A senior Fire Department official confirmed to The New Indian Express that they received a call from the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 8.52 am regarding a bomb in a flight following which one fire tender was rushed to the spot as a precautionary measure."As of now the flight is being inspected," the fire official said. More details are awaited.