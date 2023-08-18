Delhi: Bomb threat call on Pune-bound flight, inspection underway
A senior Fire Department official confirmed that they received a call from the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 8.52 am.
A threat call regarding a bomb being planted on a Pune-bound flight was received early morning following which all the passengers were deboarded from the aircraft at the Delhi Airport.
A senior Fire Department official confirmed to The New Indian Express that they received a call from the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 8.52 am regarding a bomb in a flight following which one fire tender was rushed to the spot as a precautionary measure.
"As of now the flight is being inspected," the fire official said. More details are awaited.