Exhibition on ‘teaching-learning materials’ begins

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Society often gives more importance to higher education teachers, but it is primary and pre-primary school teachers who deserve greater applause as they lay the foundation for students' learning capabilities, Delhi education minister Atishi said on Thursday.

Inaugurating a two-day state-level exhibition on 'teaching-learning materials' for pre-primary and primary classes, Atishi said the exhibition is an appreciation of the efforts of primary school teachers from all over Delhi.“If we look into the history of developed countries, we find that these countries invested in high-quality education for every child irrespective of their backgrounds,” she said.

“Today, lakhs of children are studying in Delhi government and MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) schools, and their future depends on the innovative efforts of teachers in classrooms,” she added.

