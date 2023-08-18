Home Cities Delhi

Fight over stolen sari turns violent, one killed in Gurugram

It was Ajay Singh’s wife who first told her husband on August 14 that one of her saris had gone missing and that she suspected that their neighbour Pintu might have stolen it.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

GURUGRAM: A 29-year-old man was shot dead in Gurugram on the suspicion of stealing a sari from his neighbour’s house. The incident was reported from village Nathupur of Gurugram on August 15 when the accused, identified by cops as Ajay Singh, murdered his neighbour Pintu Singh after an argument over a missing sari of his wife turned extremely violent.

It was Ajay Singh’s wife who first told her husband on August 14 that one of her saris had gone missing and that she suspected that their neighbour Pintu might have stolen it. The 50-year-old Ajay Singh, who worked as a security guard at a filling station and had a licensed rifle, accosted Pintu the next day before going to his office.

The heated exchange turned violent following which Ajay rushed back to his home and allegedly carried his rifle and shot Pintu in his stomach. Pintu was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries midway. The hospital declared him brought dead. Ajay was caught by the Gurugram Police on August 16.

