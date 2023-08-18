Home Cities Delhi

FSL integrates systems with blockchain for 'tamper-proof' evidence recording

The official said the storing of evidence on a blockchain will bring transparency, accountability, greater trust, and greater security, as well as increased efficiency and speed.

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said the technology would establish better coordination among different departments. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory systems are being integrated with a blockchain to ensure that samples submitted from the scene of a crime for analysis and reporting remain free of human or any other interface, officials said on Thursday.

With the introduction of the technology, the Delhi FSL has become the 'first institution of its kind in the country' to use blockchain technology for transparent and tamper-proof digital recording of evidence.

The integration was inaugurated by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Thursday, Raj Niwas officials said. Saxena, on the occasion, asked probationary IAS officers to use technology for a speedy redressal to help common people.“The blockchain technology integrated with the e-forensic app of the Delhi FSL will ensure that evidence (material samples) submitted from the scene of the crime to the FSL for analysis and reporting, remains free of human interface or interference.

“Available only to authorized individuals in four separate blocks, representing four different stages of analysis, the data thus generated will be free of any tampering,” a Raj Niwas official said.

A blockchain is a distributed database or ledger shared among a computer network’s nodes. The official said the storing of evidence on a blockchain will bring transparency, accountability, greater trust, and greater security, as well as increased efficiency and speed.

“The blockchain technology will also help automate the entire forensic workflow starting from police to the FSL, and the data entered by an investigating officer at police station level to the FSL, without disclosing the details such as FIR, name of parties, etc, which will ensure confidentiality,” the official said.

