Kejriwal house renovation: PWD officials move court over vigilance notices

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday sought the response of the city government and others on a plea by six PWD officials challenging the show cause notices issued to them by the Directorate of Vigilance in connection with alleged 'gross violations' of rules in the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh issued notices to the Delhi government through the Directorate of Vigilance, Special Secretary (Vigilance), and Public Works Department on the petition and granted them four weeks to file the counter affidavit in response to the petition.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 12. The high court took on record the statements of senior advocate Rahul Mehra and Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, who were representing the Directorate of Vigilance and PWD, that no coercive steps shall be taken against the officials till the next date of hearing.

The court also noted that Special Secretary (Vigilance) YVVJ Rajasekhar, who was also present in the court during the hearing and accepted the notice, has serious objections to the statement made on behalf of the state.

Meanwhile, the court deleted the office of the Minister of PWD and the office of the chief minister as respondent parties to the petition. The Directorate of Vigilance has issued show-cause notices to six PWD officials in connection with alleged “gross violations” of rules in the renovation of Kejriwal’s official residence. The notices have been issued to the chief engineers concerned and other PWD officials asking them to explain their actions.

The high court was hearing the petition by the six officials, represented by senior advocate Salman Khurshi alleging that they were issued by the top officer 'without jurisdiction.'

