Lack of safety measures, audit led to blaze: AIIMS

Ashish Srivastava

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after a major fire incident at the AIIMS’ endoscopy room, the institute has admitted that a timely audit and appropriate fire safety measures were not carried out, which resulted in the fire, threatening the lives of patients, visitors, staff, and loss of the equipment.

In a document accessed by this newspaper, AIIMS Director Dr. M Srinivas has directed all HoDs to immediately audit the fire safety measures of their respective departments. Meanwhile, an action taken report has also been sought by the end of the month.

"It has been brought to the attention of the undersigned that appropriate fire safety measures are not being taken and audited in the storerooms of various departments on a regular basis. It is directed that all departments shall immediately audit the fire safety measures and ensure systems for fire protection, prevention & suppression are in place and functional,” the document read.

The directions issued by Srinivas also stated that if lapses found during the audit are not rectified and if it leads to a disaster, the administrative in charge of the area will be held liable.

A fire broke out in the old OPD wing of the premier medical institute on August 7 prompting the authorities to evacuate more than 100 patients. However, no casualty or injury was reported.

Months before the blaze, the engineering department of the institute had issued a 20-point advisory to avert fire-related incidents. According to a circular dated April 8, 2023, the engineering section had raised alarm on blockage of escape routes and storage of paper records in the open.

