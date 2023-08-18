‘PM always silent during crisis’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal 

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday spoke on the Manipur issue saying that Manipur is burning, there two communities are fighting with each other and women are being misbehaved. If the people of the country keep fighting with each other like this, then how will India become a Vishwaguru?

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said the prime minister 'remains silent' whenever a crisis arrives before the nation.

In his fiery speech, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP MLAs have clearly stated that they don’t have any relation with Manipur. Even PM Modi, Kejriwal said, has given the message that they don’t have any relation with Manipur.

“The Prime Minister is like a father figure. He turned his back on the daughters of Manipur. You kept sitting in your room. The entire country is asking the reason for the PM’s silence. It is not the first time that he is silent. Whenever there is a crisis situation over the past nine years, the prime minister has remained silent. The least you could have done is 'issue an appeal for peace', "Kejriwal alleged.

Talking about the recent protest by women wrestlers against former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief minister said the champion grapplers alleged sexual harassment by Singh, but the PM remained silent.

“When they won medals at the Olympics, Narendra Modi was the first one to click pictures with them. He had told them ‘You are my daughter’. But when they were protesting, he remained silent. At least he could have said ‘I am there. I will get it inquired into and get people punished’,” said Kejriwal.

The women wrestlers had to go to the Supreme Court to get an FIR registered, he said. “In the case of Manipur, he could have at least issued an appeal for peace.”

Earlier AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak began a short-duration discussion over the violence in the northeastern state prompting a protest from the BJP MLAs who got up from their seats and said issues related to Delhi should be debated in the House.

Lakhs of people from Manipur live in Delhi and it was “our right and duty to discuss the issue in the House”, he said. Pathak said it was unfortunate the BJP objected to a discussion over the Manipur issue in the Delhi Assembly even though the matter was debated by the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Led by Pathak, AAP legislators raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pathak alleged women were facing atrocities in BJP-ruled Manipur. “Nothing could be more unfortunate that people were forced to escape from Manipur to Myanmar due to the violence in the state,” he claimed.

Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla questioned the BJP legislators over their protest saying, “Do they feel that Manipur is not an issue to be discussed in the Assembly? The UP Assembly also discussed the Manipur issue.”

‘Privileges Committee must probe Vijendra Gupta

AAP MLAs, on Thursday, demanded an inquiry against BJP MLA Vijender Gupta by the Privileges Committee over allegedly presenting distorted facts from the Petitions Committee report tabled in the Delhi Assembly and disrupting House proceedings.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha demanded that Gupta be suspended from the House till the matter is probed by the Committee. His fellow legislator, Madan Lal, concurred, also adding, “He does not deserve to be here.” Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla pointed out that Gupta was disrupting the House since morning. “Our voice is being throttled. But you cannot suppress our voice. I respect the Chair,” Gupta said in his defense.

