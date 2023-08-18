Home Cities Delhi

‘Rate card’ for bribing cops surfaces online

Published: 18th August 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NOIDA: A 'rate-card' of a police station in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, suggesting corruption at the local level surfaced on social media, with the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh ordering a probe into the episode, officials said on Thursday.

Subsequent to the allegations coming to the fore, the in-charge of a police chowki (police post) linked with the Jewar police station was also removed from his position, they said. The allegations relate to the local police allowing illegal gambling where liquor was also being served to customers without authorization in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

A purported 'rate card' also surfaced on social media, showing how much money was given to different police officials. The list also mentioned money being given to 'young politicians' and 'media 'professionals'.

