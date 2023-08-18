Revoke fines imposed on students by JNU wardens: Students union

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), on Thursday, demanded the University administration revoke all fines imposed upon students by the Chief Proctor and Shipra Hostel wardens.

JNUSU issued a statement that the Shipra Hostel wardens had raided some of the hostel rooms on April 7 at around 1 a.m. after some of the students had approached the authority and questioned them over certain issues regarding the maintenance of hostel amenities."However, eight students were charged with fines of Rs 5,000 by the Hostel wardens. When the students approached DoS and VC to revoke the punishment, they were met with threats of destroying their careers. The fine was reduced to Rs 3,000. However, students were slapped with a Proctorial Enquiry,” alleged the students’ body in their statement.

The statement further read, “After a sham of an inquiry, the students were once again charged with a fine of Rs 5,000. Three women activists who had reached out to support the students were also slapped with a Rs 10,000 fine. It should be noted here that the Proctor office initiated and completed the entire inquiry process within a span of one week which also coincided with the semester break period,” further said the JNUSU’s statement.

JNUSU leaders further alleged that there have been multiple complaints of violence against ABVP goons pending in the Proctor office. However, we don’t see such kind of urgency regarding those cases, JNUSU convener Anagha said alleging hypocrisy.

