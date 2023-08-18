Two members of the Neeraj Bawania gang held by Delhi Police 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two members of the Neeraj Bawania gang who had been involved in several heinous cases like murder and attempted murder in Delhi-NCR.

The accused were identified as Mohit Sehrawat (29)and Nitin Sehrawat (28). The accused Mohit is one of the important members of this syndicate and has been supplying arms and ammunition to the gang while Nitin had been newly added to this gang and was found previously involved in two cases.

Sharing details, Special Commissioner of Police HGS Dhaliwal said on August 2, secret information was received that Mohit would come near Dwarka Metro Station at about 5 pm to commit some crime. The police immediately swung into action.

He was spotted inside a car on Gurudwara Road near Dwarka Metro Station with his accomplice. The team acted swiftly and apprehended both the occupants of the car,” the Special CP said.

During an interrogation, Mohit Sehrawat alias Sitta revealed that his brother Morish Sehrawat is a hardcore criminal of the Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali gang and is presently in judicial custody in several cases of murder and extortion.

Mohit got influenced by this and joined this gang. He was in touch with Himanshu alias Bhau through Telegram and Snapchat and had supplied money and arms to the gang members on his instructions on many occasions.

