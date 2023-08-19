2024 Lok Sabha polls will be fought on full statehood, says Kejriwal

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a speech in the Assembly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be fought on full statehood of Delhi. He claimed that the BJP is losing all 7 Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

Kejriwal while attacking the BJP government at the Centre alleged that the “democratic rights of the people of Delhi were trampled through the ordinance and the bill”. He also assured the people that the work being done by the AAP government won’t stop even though the pace might slow down.

“There are several styles of democratic systems like the Westminister style and parliamentary style. These people (BJP) have brought the Sanghi style of democracy through this bill. The ordinance on services matters was brought because of money power and the threat of the ED and the CBI had failed in Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal said that recently, someone from BJP threatened him saying, “We will make you bow down but I want to tell them that no power can make Kejriwal and the two crore people of Delhi bow down.” Delhi Services Minister Atishi criticised the BJP for its disruptive efforts to diminish the powers of the elected government of Delhi with the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill.

She asked, “The BJP manifestos from 1989-2014 claimed to get Delhi full statehood, but they forgot their own promises after 2014, why is that so?”Atishi said that just as the viceroy ruled over India during British rule regardless of the people’s wishes, BJP has done the same by imposing the L-G on the people.

Meanwhile, the BJP reacted sharply to Kejriwal’s scathing attack over the recently enacted GNCTD Amendment Act, saying “corruption, inaction and nepotism” of his government will pave its exit in 2025.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva challenged Kejriwal to call a session of the Assembly for a debate to compare development works done by his government and the Modi government in Delhi.

