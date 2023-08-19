Home Cities Delhi

Car drags bikers for '3 km' on busy Nagpur road, survivors admitted to hospital

The incident took place in the Rajiv Nagar area on Wardha Road which leads to Nagpur Airport.

By IANS

NAGPUR: Two persons were seriously injured in a shocking hit-and-run incident reported from Nagpur on Friday. In a viral video that was probably recorded by another biker, a speeding car could be seen dragging a two-wheeler with two persons on it for nearly 3 km in full public view.

The incident took place in the Rajiv Nagar area on Wardha Road which leads to Nagpur Airport. The speeding car hit the bike near the Pride Hotel in the city and instead of stopping, the car driver continued to drag the bikers. Both the bikers had a narrow escape from death.

The police came to know about the incident after people travelling on the route recorded the horrific incident and made it viral on social media.

As per the police, the bikers -- Rakesh Gate and Akash Tekam -- received severe injuries and have been admitted to a hospital.

Later, Nagpur police swung into action and claimed to have registered a case of rash driving and under other relevant sections of the law against the unknown person at the Sonegaon police station.

“A case has been registered against an unknown person. A search operation has been launched to identify the car. We will find the vehicle and the culprit soon,” a police officer from the Sonegaon police station said.

