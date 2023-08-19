Delhi court directs popular news channel to stop broadcasting programme against AAP MLA

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has directed a news channel not to broadcast a programme of an alleged conversation between AAP MLA Naresh Balyan and gangster Kapil Sangwan aka Nandu.

Judge Ajay Kumar Malik of Dwarka Court directed Times Now Navbharat, a popular news channel not to broadcast the programme titled Operation ‘PAAP’ against the AAP politician till Friday which was further extended by the court to August 23.

According to the plaintiff Balyan, he lodged a complaint with the police following receiving threats from Sangwan of the Nandu gang.

Balyan stated that he and his family were 'shocked' by the news broadcasted by the defendant under the heading ‘Sarji ka Vidhayak Gangster ka Sahayak’, stating his suit.

The programme included a leaked audio clip alleging that Balyan was talking to Sangwan and planning extortion.

The news is also available on the YouTube channel of the defendant and online spaces which is still streaming, the plaintiff added.

The MLA moved a suit on the same day against the alleged programme, stating that the authenticity of the audio clip was not verified.

"..the said false news has caused great loss to the reputation of the plaintiff as well as his family," it was stated.

Granting relief to the politician till the next hearing, the court ordered, "In view of the above submissions, defendant M/s Times Now Navbharat/Times Group Media Channel is hereby directed to not to broadcast/telecast/print the news/statement/opinion under the heading of operation ‘PAAP’ against the plaintiff till next date of hearing."

Summons and notice were also issued on the suit on the interim relief application and were posted for Friday, of which the court further extended the interim relief till August 23.

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has directed a news channel not to broadcast a programme of an alleged conversation between AAP MLA Naresh Balyan and gangster Kapil Sangwan aka Nandu. Judge Ajay Kumar Malik of Dwarka Court directed Times Now Navbharat, a popular news channel not to broadcast the programme titled Operation ‘PAAP’ against the AAP politician till Friday which was further extended by the court to August 23. According to the plaintiff Balyan, he lodged a complaint with the police following receiving threats from Sangwan of the Nandu gang. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Balyan stated that he and his family were 'shocked' by the news broadcasted by the defendant under the heading ‘Sarji ka Vidhayak Gangster ka Sahayak’, stating his suit. The programme included a leaked audio clip alleging that Balyan was talking to Sangwan and planning extortion. The news is also available on the YouTube channel of the defendant and online spaces which is still streaming, the plaintiff added. The MLA moved a suit on the same day against the alleged programme, stating that the authenticity of the audio clip was not verified. "..the said false news has caused great loss to the reputation of the plaintiff as well as his family," it was stated. Granting relief to the politician till the next hearing, the court ordered, "In view of the above submissions, defendant M/s Times Now Navbharat/Times Group Media Channel is hereby directed to not to broadcast/telecast/print the news/statement/opinion under the heading of operation ‘PAAP’ against the plaintiff till next date of hearing." Summons and notice were also issued on the suit on the interim relief application and were posted for Friday, of which the court further extended the interim relief till August 23.