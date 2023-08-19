Delhi: Two arrested for kidnapping 14-year-old girl

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old girl was rescued from the clutches of two kidnappers who had abducted her for Rs 50 lakh ransom, a senior Delhi Police official said on Friday. According to the police, the teenage girl was lured on Instagram by the accused, identified as Ravi Kumar and Akash, who promised to get her established in Nepal as a fashion designer.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) said that a complaint was received from a man on August 16 who reported that his daughter, who studies in class 9, went for tuition in Janta colony and did not return home. When they tried calling her number, her phone was switched off.

“The family searched at the tuition centre and nearby areas but could not locate her. At night they received a ransom call of Rs 50 lakhs from their daughter's phone by some unknown person threatening that if they do not pay she will be harmed,” the DCP elaborated.

The father of the victim approached the police after which a case of kidnapping was registered and as many as six teams were constituted to nab the accused.

During the course of an investigation, one of the suspects was identified as Ravi Kumar. With the help of technical assistance, analysis of CCTV footage and secret information, the suspect Ravi was nabbed by the police from a place near Kashmiri Gate when he was trying to take a train to Bihar.

On exhaustive interrogation of the suspect Ravi, it was revealed that he and Akash after making the plan, got in touch with the victim on Instagram and enticed her to go to Nepal for fashion designing. “Once they got hold of the girl they threatened to harm her and her family and placed a demand of Rs 50 lakhs to the father of the victim,” the DCP confirmed.

The accused Ravi, on stringent interrogation, finally disclosed before the police that the girl had been held captive in the house of another accused, Akash, in Loni, UP, where a police team conducted a raid and safely rescued the girl.

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old girl was rescued from the clutches of two kidnappers who had abducted her for Rs 50 lakh ransom, a senior Delhi Police official said on Friday. According to the police, the teenage girl was lured on Instagram by the accused, identified as Ravi Kumar and Akash, who promised to get her established in Nepal as a fashion designer. Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) said that a complaint was received from a man on August 16 who reported that his daughter, who studies in class 9, went for tuition in Janta colony and did not return home. When they tried calling her number, her phone was switched off. “The family searched at the tuition centre and nearby areas but could not locate her. At night they received a ransom call of Rs 50 lakhs from their daughter's phone by some unknown person threatening that if they do not pay she will be harmed,” the DCP elaborated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The father of the victim approached the police after which a case of kidnapping was registered and as many as six teams were constituted to nab the accused. During the course of an investigation, one of the suspects was identified as Ravi Kumar. With the help of technical assistance, analysis of CCTV footage and secret information, the suspect Ravi was nabbed by the police from a place near Kashmiri Gate when he was trying to take a train to Bihar. On exhaustive interrogation of the suspect Ravi, it was revealed that he and Akash after making the plan, got in touch with the victim on Instagram and enticed her to go to Nepal for fashion designing. “Once they got hold of the girl they threatened to harm her and her family and placed a demand of Rs 50 lakhs to the father of the victim,” the DCP confirmed. The accused Ravi, on stringent interrogation, finally disclosed before the police that the girl had been held captive in the house of another accused, Akash, in Loni, UP, where a police team conducted a raid and safely rescued the girl.