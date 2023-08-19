HC asks MCD to ensure no illegal garbage dumping

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to ensure that there is no illegal dumping of electrical, plastic and medical garbage in the city and action should be taken against defaulting industrial units. The high court also directed the MCD to ensure strict compliance with the statutory provisions under the environmental laws. The bench also asked the corporation to conclude within four months any action initiated against three categories of defaulters -- violating industrial units, units which are functional in non-industrial areas and the factories violating the norms laid down by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula disposed of a public interest litigation, initiated on its own, after taking suo motu cognisance of a letter submitted to the high court in July 2019. The letter highlighted the deteriorating living conditions in Mundka and other villages due to extreme pollution caused by the dumping of electronic, plastic and medical garbage as well as discharge from other polluting industrial units.