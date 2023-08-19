Mini Cooper SE charged version launched in India

PRAVEEN RAJA By

Express News Service

Mini has launched the Charged Edition, a limited edition version of the all-electric 3-door Cooper SE, in India. Only 20 units of the car that comes to the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit will be sold and it is the first limited edition model based on the Mini Cooper SE.

Power to match

The Mini Charged Edition doesn’t compromise on performance. With 184 hp and 270 Nm, this electric hatch can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. Its 32.6 kWh battery capacity translates to a driving range of up to 270 km.

For those on the move, the Mini Cooper SE ensures quick and convenient charging options. This includes up to 80 per cent charge in 36 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger, 80 per cent charge in 2.5 hours on a 11 kW AC charger and an 80 per cent charge in close to 10 hours using a standard 2.3 kW AC charger.

The looks

The Mini Charged Edition is a head-turner, boasting a striking Chili Red exterior with a multitone roof in White. Aspen White exterior trim, Frozen Red sports stripes with Energetic Yellow highlights, and chrome air inlets accentuate its dynamic appeal. The design marries aerodynamic lines with signature details, resulting in a taut athletic presence. The 17-inch Mini Electric Power Spoke alloy wheels, highlighted in Energetic Yellow, not only enhance aesthetics but also improve efficiency.

How is it inside?

The interior is equally captivating, featuring leatherette Carbon Black upholstery. The digital multifunction instrument display and the high-resolution 8.8-inch touchscreen provide essential driving information, and the ambient lighting with ‘Energetic Yellow’ accents set the mood for every drive.

Features

This compact EV is loaded with features that elevate your driving experience. The Mini Wired package includes a navigation system, wireless charging, enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation, Apple CarPlay, and a Harmon Kardon speaker system. Mini driving modes let you tailor your driving experience, with options for ride comfort, sportiness, or efficiency.

Driver assistance systems, including cruise control, park distance control, rear-view camera, and tyre pressure monitor, ensure safety and convenience on the road. MINIMALISM technology features like auto start/stop function and brake energy recuperation contribute to a greener and more efficient driving experience.

Verdict

In a rapidly evolving automotive landscape, the Mini Charged Edition stands out as a symbol of innovation. With its impressive performance, captivating design, rich features, and competitive pricing, it is poised to redefine the way we think about EVs. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a design aficionado, or a performance seeker, the Mini Charged Edition offers an unparalleled experience.

Mini has launched the Charged Edition, a limited edition version of the all-electric 3-door Cooper SE, in India. Only 20 units of the car that comes to the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit will be sold and it is the first limited edition model based on the Mini Cooper SE. Power to match The Mini Charged Edition doesn’t compromise on performance. With 184 hp and 270 Nm, this electric hatch can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. Its 32.6 kWh battery capacity translates to a driving range of up to 270 km. For those on the move, the Mini Cooper SE ensures quick and convenient charging options. This includes up to 80 per cent charge in 36 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger, 80 per cent charge in 2.5 hours on a 11 kW AC charger and an 80 per cent charge in close to 10 hours using a standard 2.3 kW AC charger.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The looks The Mini Charged Edition is a head-turner, boasting a striking Chili Red exterior with a multitone roof in White. Aspen White exterior trim, Frozen Red sports stripes with Energetic Yellow highlights, and chrome air inlets accentuate its dynamic appeal. The design marries aerodynamic lines with signature details, resulting in a taut athletic presence. The 17-inch Mini Electric Power Spoke alloy wheels, highlighted in Energetic Yellow, not only enhance aesthetics but also improve efficiency. How is it inside? The interior is equally captivating, featuring leatherette Carbon Black upholstery. The digital multifunction instrument display and the high-resolution 8.8-inch touchscreen provide essential driving information, and the ambient lighting with ‘Energetic Yellow’ accents set the mood for every drive. Features This compact EV is loaded with features that elevate your driving experience. The Mini Wired package includes a navigation system, wireless charging, enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation, Apple CarPlay, and a Harmon Kardon speaker system. Mini driving modes let you tailor your driving experience, with options for ride comfort, sportiness, or efficiency. Driver assistance systems, including cruise control, park distance control, rear-view camera, and tyre pressure monitor, ensure safety and convenience on the road. MINIMALISM technology features like auto start/stop function and brake energy recuperation contribute to a greener and more efficient driving experience. Verdict In a rapidly evolving automotive landscape, the Mini Charged Edition stands out as a symbol of innovation. With its impressive performance, captivating design, rich features, and competitive pricing, it is poised to redefine the way we think about EVs. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a design aficionado, or a performance seeker, the Mini Charged Edition offers an unparalleled experience.