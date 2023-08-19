Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 degrees C

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fresh spell of rainfall on Saturday morning brought some respite from the humid weather in the city and the minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The downpour caused waterlogging, affecting traffic movement in several parts of Delhi, including Firni Road in Najafgarh, Bahardurgarh Road, Patparganj, Vasant Kunj, Mundka and Badarpur.

The national capital recorded 13 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am and the IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers during the day.

It said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity at 8.30 am was at 96 per cent.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 151 at 8 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

