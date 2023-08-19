Home Cities Delhi

Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 degrees C

The downpour caused waterlogging, affecting traffic movement in several parts of Delhi, including Firni Road in Najafgarh, Bahardurgarh Road, Patparganj, Vasant Kunj, Mundka and Badarpur.

Published: 19th August 2023 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

For nine hours ending at 5.30 pm on March 31, the capital registered 0.1 mm of rainfall | PTI

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fresh spell of rainfall on Saturday morning brought some respite from the humid weather in the city and the minimum temperature settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The downpour caused waterlogging, affecting traffic movement in several parts of Delhi, including Firni Road in Najafgarh, Bahardurgarh Road, Patparganj, Vasant Kunj, Mundka and Badarpur.

The national capital recorded 13 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am and the IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers during the day.

It said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity at 8.30 am was at 96 per cent.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 151 at 8 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi rains India Meteorological Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp