Robbers on stabbing spree murder man in Delhi's Welcome, injure 2 more

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man was killed and two others were injured as three robbers armed with knives attacked them separately in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on Saturday.

They said three calls related to incidents of stabbing were received at the Welcome police station between 11.30 pm on Friday and 1.02 am on Saturday.

Sher Mohammad (25) of Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome was stabbed in his abdomen, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Jou Tirkey said, adding that the man somehow managed to save himself by hiding inside a house.

The second call came around 12.20 am. Gurfan, a resident of the same colony, was stabbed in his back, the DCP said.

He said Gurfan succumbed to injuries and his mobile phone was taken away.

The third victim, Sharik (22), also a resident of the Janta Mazdoor Colony, was stabbed in his neck. He ran away and managed to save himself, police said.

The DCP said two of the assailants -- Kapil Chaudhary (25) and Sohail (22) -- have been apprehended.

Chaudhary has past criminal records and was arrested in 2021 for an attempt to murder and in 2022 for a stabbing incident. He came out of jail three months ago. The robbed mobile phone and a blood-stained knife were found in his possession, Tirkey said.

He identified the third accused as Sameer. All three were consuming alcohol together when they hatched a plan to rob some people.

They were carrying knives they had bought recently from the Ballimaran area, police said.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (punishment for robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered, they said.

Efforts are being made to trace Sameer. He was involved in criminal activities in the past and was arrested for robbery under provisions of the Arms Act in 2022, police said.

