Sushant’s father moves HC seeking restraint on film on late actor’s life

The movie was released in June 2021 and is being streamed on OTT platform called Lapalap Original.

Published: 19th August 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice on an appeal moved by the father of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had approached the court to restrain the online streaming of a movie “Nyay: The Justice”, which is based on the life of Sushant Singh Rajput.

With his appeal, Sushant’s father Krishna Kishore Singh was challenging a last month order passed by Justice C Harishankar, in which the high court was of the opinion that no case can be said to exist, to grant the prayers made by the former. Seeking response of the producers of the film, a division bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Dharmesh Sharma posted the matter for further hearing on November 16.

The movie was released in June 2021 and is being streamed on OTT platform called Lapalap Original. As per the earlier lawsuit by Krishna Kishore, the producers of the movie which is based on the life of Sushant Singh, did not take the permission of any of his legal representatives, including the plaintiff who is the sole legal heir of Rajput.

Kishore sought permanent injunction to restrain the defendants and others from using SSR‘s name, caricature or lifestyle in any projects or films without the prior permission of the plaintiff, alleging that any such effort would infringe the personality rights of Rajput and also cause a false impression in the minds of the public.

The court said no case for interim relief was made in the present matter as the plaintiff sought to protect the ‘’inheritable’’ rights of privacy, publicity and personality which vested in Rajput who is dead.

