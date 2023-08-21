Home Cities Delhi

Four men assault crane operator, loot godown in Alipur area  

Four people allegedly entered a godown and escaped with plastic raw material packets after assaulting the crane operator in north Delhi’s Alipur area, police said on Sunday.

By Express News Service

On Saturday, the police received a PCR call about the robbery. When a police team reached the spot at Khera Kalan village, the caller informed that he works as a crane operator for the godown owner and sleeps in a room on the premises, a senior officer said. 

On Saturday, when he was sleeping, four people barged in and assaulted him, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) B Bharat Reddy said. While one of the robbers kept a watch on him, the others brought their pickup truck inside the godown and loaded it with plastic raw material packets. They then escaped after locking the crane operator in his room, Reddy said. 

A case has been registered at Alipur police station. All four accused have been identified, the police said. One of the accused, identified as Mukesh (22), has been arrested. 

