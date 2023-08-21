Kejriwal failed to keep promises, alleges BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Sunday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to tell the people why he has not implemented the electoral promises he had made to the people of the country.

The BJP expressed their disapproval of Kejriwal promising 300 units of electricity to all consumers for free, `3,000 unemployment allowance, `1,000 for all adult women, free tests, medicine, and operations along with new hospitals, regularization of recruitment of temporary and ad-hoc employees, among others in all election campaigns, from Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka and recently in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi BJP President Virender Sachdeva insisted that Kejriwal tell every citizen why he has not provided 300 units of free electricity to all consumers in the national capital. The Kejriwal government is giving only 200 units of free electricity, that too only to those who consume only 200 units, not a single free unit is given to those consuming more than 200 units.

No free electricity is given to any other category of consumers while the per unit rates for commercial consumers in Delhi is the highest in the country, he added.

Lashing out at Kejriwal-led Delhi government, the BJP also claimed that no unemployment allowance or stipend to adult women has been provided, nor has the government regularized any employee of Delhi government secretariat in the last eight years.

In fact, many services like sanitation, guards, nursing staff, data operators, and teachers too, in Delhi government offices, schools, hospitals, etc. are hired through contractual companies. Even the bus service of Delhi is dependent on private cluster buses.

He alleged that Kejriwal has made impossible claims in electoral campaigns to lure the citizens of the country to vote for him without fully realizing them in Delhi. Therefore, voters from other states have rejected him completely.

