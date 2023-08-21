Learning to Let Go

Anupamaa Dayal By

Express News Service

Do you fully understand how precious you are? There isn’t another exactly like you. You were made perfectly unique. From a beautiful twinkly light-filled realm, you chose to come to earth with some specific large challenges to overcome.

And yet, when you are here spreading your light-filled presence and warm, wonderful generosity, you have started second-guessing your magnificence because of insignificant, toxic people. Not everybody has a sense of their potential. Some like to stay in the dark and suffer because it is familiar, instead of moving towards the light, because it is not familiar. Instinctively, you try to help these people with your attention.

Attention is love

There are people in your life who do not return your texts, your calls and your commitment. You work twice as hard on the relationship compensating for their sloth and you think you are doing it for love. It is actually an enemy of love.

Maybe it’s time to let go. Letting go of people who cannot match you in attention, affection or your level of frequency do not have place in your life. Your time on earth is not unlimited and you have things to do. You have to find the purpose of your soul and live each day honouring that. Emotionally and otherwise unavailable people are a burden to carry. And you need to travel light.

You have tried. Now bless them from afar and glide away with your resplendent light down the lit path. They may follow you in their own time and pace. But it is not your cross to bear. Walk away from their demands, insults, neglect, rudeness and lack of generosity. When you empty your life of all this, the void and silence will feel uncomfortable for a while. Sit tight. Soon a wonderful tribe will emerge just for you. A bouquet of beautiful flower-like friendships. Each fulfilling growth needs in you.

Try it sweetheart, you deserve the best.

Anupamaa Dayal

This fashion designer is about happy clothes and happy homes for happy women

