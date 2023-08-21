Home Cities Delhi

Massive fire at two factories in west Delhi's Nilothi

Thick black smoke billowed from burning buildings of the factories as fire department personnel fought to bring the blaze under control.

Published: 21st August 2023 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2023 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

fire-accident-blaze

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at two factories in West Delhi's Nilothi village here on Monday, officials said.

There are no reports of casualties, they said and added that at least one of the factories manufactured PVC pipes.

Information about the blaze was received at 8.52 am, they said and added that 20 fire tenders have been deployed.

Thick black smoke billowed from burning buildings of the factories as fire department personnel fought to bring the blaze under control.

Further details are awaited, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nilothi west delhi fire factory fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp