MCD to build G20 thematic park before summit kicks off next month

The G20-themed park will be developed on the premises of an existing one in M Block of Greater Kailash 2.

Published: 21st August 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Shaheedi Park which was redeveloped as an open-air museum park recently | file

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With less than three weeks to go before the G20 Summit, civic officials on Sunday said they aim to build a thematic park to commemorate India’s presidency of the bloc before the mega event.
“The park will have the logo of the G20 made in an artistic style, besides other artwork. It will also have stone sculptures of elephants and other animals to add to the charm,” a top Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official said.

Asked about the project’s timeline, he said the aim is to “gift” the park to the people as soon as possible. “Since the G20 Summit begins on September 9, the target is to build it before the event,” he said.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, following which about 200 meetings have taken place under different tracks. The summit is scheduled for September 9-10.

“We have planned a number of things to spruce up the city and improve civic amenities ahead of the summit. We plan to place more than a lakh flower pots at various prominent locations, extra dustbins will be kept in the streets to control littering at key location and markets,” a MCD official said.

The redevelopment of Shaheedi Park was also taken up as part of the civic projects ahead of the summit.
The park in the ITO area is located near Pragati Maidan, which houses a recently-inaugurated state-of-the-art convention complex that will be the venue of the summit.

Shaheedi Park, which has been redeveloped as an open-air museum park with sculptures of freedom fighters and other Indian heroes made from scrap materials, was inaugurated on August 8 and opened to the public a day later. In Delhi, other civic projects undertaken include beautification work at the Mahipalpur roundabout near the airport and development works at a market near PVR Anupam. 

