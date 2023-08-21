Home Cities Delhi

Minister Gopal Rai launches 6th Van Mahotsav, official portal

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that a continuous decline in pollution is being recorded and there has been a considerable increase in the green cover in the city.

Published: 21st August 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to protect the environment, the Delhi government on Sunday inaugurated the sixth Van Mahotsav in Rohini on Sunday.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai launched a portal for green helpline. He said that the main objective is to initiate quick response to cases of threat/ongoing offences in regard of trees, forests and wildlife reported by nature enthusiasts and stakeholders.

Rai said that a continuous decline in pollution is being recorded and there has been a considerable increase in the green cover in the city. In Delhi, the green area has increased to 23.06 per cent in 2021 from 20 per cent in 2013.

Van Mahotsav was started from IARI Pusa on July 9 to give impetus to the tree plantation campaign included in the 14 points of the summer action plan.

He said that every year tree plantation campaign is conducted to increase the green belt of Delhi and to reduce the pollution of Delhi. The green agencies of the 21 departments will work together to achieve the goal.

