1984 riots: Delhi court to hear case against Jagdish Tytler on August 29

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court will hear on August 29 a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is an accused.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand adjourned the matter for a week after the CBI sought time to advance arguments on an application moved by Tytler, who sought certain documents. Tytler appeared through video conferencing during the proceedings.

“Public Prosecutor for CBI seeks some time to file a reply to the aforesaid application. Be filed by the next date of hearing with an advance copy to Counsel for the accused. Matter be now put up for a reply, if any/ arguments on the application / further proceedings on August 29,” the judge said.

Tytler was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court on August 4 on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount. The court also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without permission.

