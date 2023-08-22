Delhi government to give one kg free sugar to underprivileged families 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, approved the Delhi Cabinet’s proposal placed on July 20, 2023, to provide free sugar to the residents of Delhi.

This move aims to alleviate the hardships faced by underprivileged families in the city and ensure food security for all citizens under the Delhi government.

Under this program, the Delhi Government will provide free sugar to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries under the sugar subsidy scheme. The distribution of sugar to AAY cardholders will be made available free of cost for a period of one year, effective from January 2023 to December 2023.

National Food Security cardholders in Delhi, some of the most marginalized segments of society, will now have access to free sugar. The Delhi Cabinet endorsed the proposal for free sugar distribution among families facing economic hardships in July. The beneficiary families will get the free sugar in addition to their existing entitlements of wheat and rice.

To facilitate the seamless implementation of this scheme, the matter of free distribution of sugar under the Sugar Subsidy Scheme, specifically 1 kg of sugar to Antyodaya Anna Yojana category cardholders, was brought before the Council of Ministers for consideration which was passed by the cabinet on 20th July 2023. Subsequently, the proposal got approved on 21st August 2023.

Approximately 2,80,290 beneficiaries, including 68,747 National Food Security Cardholders, will greatly benefit from this compassionate decision. As per the Delhi government official, the implementation of this initiative will need an estimated budget of Rs 1.11 crores.

OVER 2 LAKH TO BENEFIT FROM THE SCHEME

