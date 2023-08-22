Home Cities Delhi

Delhi minor’s rape triggers political slugfest between ruling AAP & BJP

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP of 'hand picking' the officer as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Minister Atishi who is heading the WCD department.

Published: 22nd August 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Atishi

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi.(Photo | Express)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A senior official in the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department, who is accused of raping his deceased friend’s minor daughter, was suspended on Monday.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar issued the suspension order of Premoday Khakha after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked him to suspend the officer.

"A disciplinary proceeding against Premoday Khakha working in the department on the post of Assistant Director is contemplated. Therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Sh. Premoday Khakha, Assistant Director is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the order read.

Meanwhile, the news led to a political slugfest between the ruling AAP and the Opposition.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP of 'hand picking' the officer as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Minister Atishi who is heading the WCD department.

“The officer charged with raping a minor was Kejriwal government’s favorite and was handpicked to serve as OSD to the Minister of WCD,” he said.

In response, Atishi said that the accused officer never worked together. “This is false information. The accused has never worked with me as an OSD,” Atishi said.

However, the documents showed tell a different tale to Atishi’s response. Khaka served as the OSD to Minister Kailash Gahlot, in addition to his work as Deputy Director, when the WCD department was under him. However, after Atishi took over, the officer was repatriated, according to an order dated March 13.
On March 23, Atishi desired that Khaka be again assigned the charge of OSD to her given his 'domain knowledge' and well 'conversant with important issues related to the department. An official order was issued by her secretary.

His new posting was confirmed on March 29 after the WCD department issued an official order in this regard. “In compliance of office note vide no. Secy to Min/2022/978 dated 23.03.2022, Sh. Prem Uday Khakha, Assistant Director, DWCD is deputed as OSD to Hon’ble Minister, WCD in addition to assigned charges in DWCD. This issue with the prior approval of the Director, DWCD,” the order read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Minor rape Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp